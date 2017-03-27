Series of car break-ins lead to police chases in Forsyth County

There was a pair of wild chases through the Atlanta suburbs after a series of car break-ins. Investigators say the thieves responsible also stole two getaway cars that they crashed while running from police.

CBS46 was told that a man saw one of the men stealing his car early on Monday and called police, but by the time they got there, the teenage suspects had no intention on giving up easily.

What's usually the place where the Ketempi family plays soccer was instead the location of a crime scene.

"It was like 3 o'clock in the morning, and we heard like a big noise, and we don't know what's going on," says Angelo Ketempi.

That big noise was the sound of an alleged car thief as his run from police came to a crashing end, sending wooden planks from the family's backyard fence flying.

"He came over there and knocked over the mailbox, and just came here. I don't know what happened," says Ketempi.

"The car had just gone through the fence, and was still kind of rolling, and somebody was running around the car and down the street beside my house," says witness Ashley Cude.

Cude snapped pictures of the wreck from her upstairs bedroom. She tells CBS46 car break-ins have happened in the area before, but nothing to this level.

"It seems like it's a bunch of high school kids, honestly, but nobody's been caught, so last night it just finally escalated," says Cude.

We've confirmed with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office that the pursuit was actually one of two that happened in the early morning hours by a pair of teenagers, one who is 17 years old, and the other possibly 18 years old. They terrorized the Shakerag Farms Subdivision overnight, breaking into upwards of 15 cars and stealing two others.

We've learned a heads-up homeowner caught one of the suspects in the act and called police, sending them in hot pursuit.

"He looked outside and there was a man in his car driving way," says Deputy Doug Rainwater with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies caught that car as the driver was heading out of the community, but after a chase, this one ended with a stolen car hitting a home in Johns Creek.

Despite all the crashes, no one was hurt. Deputies are now working on identifying the men, and we've confirmed police believe a third person could be on the loose.

