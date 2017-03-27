Series of car break-ins lead to police chases in Forsyth County

A man is dead after being shot while allegedly trying to extort money from a father and son he had kidnapped from their home and driven to an ATM.More >
Police say a man they were interviewing after being charged with parole violation was ultimately also charged with murder from an incident earlier this year.More >
A massive search is underway for a man accused of an armed robbery at a Lithonia business in an incident that was caught on surveillance camera.More >
Georgia State Police Chief Joe Spillane claims he passed a field sobriety test, but was given a DUI anyway. CBS46 exposes the loophole that allows police to do that.More >
The DeKalb County District Attorney's office says former commissioner Stanley Watson has been charged with theft by conversion after he allegedly used about $3,000 of county-issued money for personal use.More >
A mock drug house has popped up in an unsuspecting area along the busy Howell Mill Road corridor in northwest Atlanta. Some fans of rap music love it, but some nearby business owners do not.More >
After the pink vehicle that sat outside 2 Chainz "Trap House" was towed, the rapper devised another brilliant marketing scheme by parking a yellow Lamborghini outside.More >
Two men in Boston tapped on a car window when they saw a man and woman passed out, a needle lying in the woman's lap.More >
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
Atlanta’s airport is bracing itself for a record-breaking day Friday as passengers travel to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >
