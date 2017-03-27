Tips to combat allergies when pollen count is high

With the weather warming up in Atlanta, we all want to spend more time outside in the sun. But we all know too well that seasonal allergies can keep many of us sneezing and miserable.

At American Family Urgent Care, they're seeing all the symptoms of allergies.

"We're seeing a ton of patients with that right now...sneezing, watery eyes, congestion, sometimes itching in the throat, eyes and mouth," says Dr. John Destino.

Dr. Destino says in addition to the right allergy medication, there are some things you can do to lessen what's making you miserable.

When the pollen count is high, stay inside as much as you can, and wash the pollen off before bed.

"You're going to want to wash off your clothes, and also your body before you go to bed so that you're not taking in pollen into your house," says Dr. Destino.

Don't make your bed! Scientists say keeping your sheets wide open helps kill off dust mites that carry allergens that you can inhale while you're sleeping. Even wearing contact lenses in some cases can trap pollen against the surface of your eye, triggering seasonal allergies.

And then there's drinking alcohol.

"Alcohol may cause an increased histamine release, and that can attribute to people having allergies like this time when the pollen counts are high," says Dr. Destino.

Physicians say if your allergy symptoms last 10 days or two weeks, and seem to get worse, make sure you see a doctor because it could be a sign that the allergy has turned into a bacterial infection.

