Man caught on camera picking up woman's Yorkie from front porch

Police in DeKalb County are searching for a man apparently caught on a home surveillance system stealing a Yorkshire Terrier off the dog's front porch.

Video released by DeKalb County police shows a man approaching a woman's porch on around 9 a.m. on Sunday on Boulder Rd. and picking up the Yorkie, named "Spider."

Spider's owner said she became suspicious after she didn't hear or see the dog but used a community app to notify her neighbors thinking he may have just ran away. Another neighbor said his camera caught the male walking down the street with the dog.

The suspect in the video is a black male, slim build with a box-style haircut.

