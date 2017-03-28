Attorney: Holding jewel thief Doris Payne violates Georgia legal precedent

Notorious international jewel thief Doris Payne pleaded guilty to a felony count of theft by shoplifting in a DeKalb County court Wednesday.

Payne was sentenced to 30 days in custody, which was reduced to time served. She was also sentenced to three years probation and 120 hours on house arrest.

Payne was released from the DeKalb County Jail Wednesday night at 10:06 p.m.

Payne was possibly being held in jail illegally.

That's according to well-known Atlanta attorney Jackie Patterson. Patterson says arresting and holding Payne after she didn't show up to a hearing violates a legal precedent set in Georgia.

Patterson says Georgia law allows attorneys to speak for their clients at arraignments, which Payne's attorney did on March 6.

"All the lawyer has to do is say, 'Judge, I'm here for Ms. Doris Payne, she's pleading not guilty and at that point, the Judge gives her a new court date," Patterson said.

Payne, who has been the subject of a documentary on Netflix which details crimes dating back to the 1950s, was most recently accused of stealing a $2,000 diamond necklace from a store at Perimeter Mall. After she missed that March 6 appearance, the judge in the case issued a bench warrant for Payne's arrest.

Police caught up to her at her Atlanta home on March 13. Patterson says her arrest wasn't legal because her attorney appeared at that arraignment on her behalf. The lawyer said Payne had medical reasons for not appearing.

"You don't have to have any reason. You just have to stand up and say, 'I'm here for my client. She's pleading not guilty,' and the judge cannot issue a warrant," Patterson said.



According to a 1997 Georgia court of appeals decision, Loggins vs. The State, the court found that a defendant's attorney is authorized to waive arraignment and enter a not guilty plea in a client's absence.



Patterson would know.

In 1999, he challenged a Georgia judge in who made a similar order. It took the Georgia Court of Appeals just one hour to grant an emergency order, stating no bench warrant would be issued.

"We grant the emergency motion because the law allows a defendant to waive formal arraignment and enter a not guilty plea through his attorney which [the defendant] attempted to do," the order reads, in part.



Patterson offered advice to Payne's lawyer: "If I was her lawyer, I would go back down to the Judge, and say, 'Judge, I didn't know that she didn't have to be here. I know I brought up a lot of things about her medical condition, but Georgia law says she didn't have to be present,' and I would beg the judge to remove that warrant."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.