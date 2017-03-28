Day wants to play Masters, depending on mother's prognosis

Jason Day of Australia hits from the sand on the sixth hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin County Club, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

AVONDALE, La. (AP) - PGA Tour star Jason Day says he expects to travel to Augusta, Georgia on Friday to start practicing for the Masters, but could pull still out of the season's first major, depending on his mother's prognosis following surgery for lung cancer last week.

Day, who spoke on Monday by video conference about the Zurich Classic in late April, says surgery was deemed successful, and now the family awaits results of tests to see if the cancer has spread to Dening Day's lymph nodes.

Day says his mother has been urging him not to worry and focus on his golf, but the Australian, who sits third in the World Golf Rankings says that has been "really difficult" to do. Day says he is "obviously still nervous" with test results pending.

