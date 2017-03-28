Hawks' slump continues with 107-92 loss to Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin, bottom, and Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder, left, of Germany, vie for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Brook Lopez scored 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat Atlanta 107-92 on Sunday, handing the short-handed Hawks their seventh straight loss.

Lopez became the Nets' career leader in field goals, passing Buck Williams, made when he sank a 10-foot jumper with less than five minutes remaining.

Jeremy Lin had 19 points for the Nets (16-57), who have won three of four and are 7-8 in March to improve their league-worst record.

The Hawks began the day tied with Milwaukee for fifth in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta continued to struggle without All-Star Paul Millsap, who missed his fifth straight game with left knee tightness.

The Hawks also were without Kent Bazemore, who missed his fourth straight game with a right knee bone bruise, and Thabo Sefolosha (right groin strain).

