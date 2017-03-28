Men accused of stealing 45 handguns from shipping facility where they worked

Kenneth Corley, left, and Samuel Washington are accused of stealing 45 handguns that were shipped through their job in Marietta. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Two men in Cobb County face charges they stole 45 guns being shipped through their workplace.

Cobb County police said Samuel Washington and Kenneth Corley worked together to steal the 45 Smith and Wesson guns as they were shipped through YRC Freight in Marietta. The total value of the guns, according to authorities is more than $20,000.

According to a warrant obtained by CBS46, Corley and Washington repeatedly filled a bag with guns and drove them out of the facility on their forklifts and took them to their own cars.

The men emptied at least one box filled with handguns by the time they were finished, the warrant alleges and, when the box reached its intended destination in Decatur, the theft was discovered.

Washington initially denied involvement in the thefts, although he was caught on video. Police executed a search warrant at Washington's home and found 10 of the guns, Smith and Wesson SW22 Victories.

Washington, who was convicted of a felony in Miami was also accused of possession of a firearm by a felon, in addition to theft by taking.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the rest of the guns were recovered.

