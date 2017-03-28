Sessions reinforcement of executive order has metro Atlanta mom worried

Jamie Than has a 7-week-old son and is a legal U.S. Citizen, but she worries about her son's future — because his father is Hispanic.

Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions threatened to withhold federal funding from any city that doesn't provide information about people who may be illegal immigrants.

Than isn't necessarily worried about her husband, but his family.

She said, "I'm worried because [our son] won't be able to grow up to see his grandmother, and grandfather and uncles and aunts."

Under the president's executive order issued by President Donald Trump, which Sessions appeared Monday to reinforce, local law enforcement are expected to detain people suspected of being in the country illegally, if approached by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

But, an immigration lawyer we spoke to said localities are expected to provide much more to federal officials.

"An example would be, if your children receive food stamps and they're US Citizens and they're entitled to that, but the agency collected information about the parents and their immigration status now the federal government wants information about that," an attorney told us.

The Attorney General also made it clear that cities must detain suspected illegal immigrants who have been arrested so ICE can confirm they're legal residents.

Two metro Atlanta counties, DeKalb and Clayton, were pinged by ICE as falling under Sessions' threat. ICE singled those counties out as those that wouldn't honor detainers unless ICE presented their sheriff's offices with warrants or probable cause.

While the statement has some people fearful, others in metro Atlanta agree there should be a crack down.

"I have a real problem with immigration. There is a legal path to enter this country and i think it needs to be followed," one person said.

