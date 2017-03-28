Police: Robbery suspect cuts victim's throat when she refused to drop purse

A woman had to receive seventeen stitches after a man cut her throat during a robbery at a pay station in a midtown parking lot.

The incident occurred along Juniper Street near 5th Street, and a good samaritan who tried to stop the attack said he ran after the knife-wielding suspect.

The woman who was cut was attempting to pay for her parking spot when she felt someone grab her purse from behind. She said, when she refused to drop the bag, the man took out a large knife, slashed her throat, and ran with the bag.

A good samaritan who was standing across the street said he chased the attacker to the intersection of 5th and Piedmont Road, where the attacker dropped the victim's purse and pulled out a knife.

The witness returned to the initial location and gave the victim back her purse.

"She thanked me a lot for helping her. I would rather do something than nothing," the man told CBS46.

A business owner says the incident doesn't make him feel any less confident about the revitalization he sees in the area.

"This area is part of the whole midtown renaissance, it's a safe area," business owner Randy Adler told CBS46. "It's a neighborhood, people need to keep things in perspective."

Police say the suspect white male is being described as approximately 40-45 years old, 5'7 to 5'10 in height, brown hair with a dark beard.

If you have any information regarding this case, call police.

