Braves food policy: Does it fit in a gallon freezer bag?

Braves fans who want to bring their outside food into SunTrust will be able to do so, with caveats.

The Braves said on Twitter the move was made by popular demand.

"Over the past few days, we have heard feedback from our fans expressing their desire to continue to bring food items into the ballpark on game days," the team said. "We listened and decided to amend our approach."

Under the amended policy (which applies per ticket) fans will be able to bring food inside the park, as long as it fits inside a clear gallon sized plastic bag. You'll also be able to bring in up to one bottle of water.

At Turner Field, fans were able to bring in outside food with limited restrictions. The team said they'll make additional considerations for people with dietary concerns, as well as fans with infants.

"All bags of food will be subject to additional inspection at our security gates before entry," the statement said.

The team said the policy includes food from The Battery, the retail and restaurant area outside the stadium. So, if you plan on having leftovers, bring your gallon bags.

Fans reacted to the news on Twitter, some comparing the team's food prices to those at Mercedez Benz stadium, which the Falcons have said will be affordable for the whole family.

@Braves @SunTrustPark one bottle of water? It gets extremely hot out there especially Day games. Don't change on your die hard fans — Sporty-O (@sportyoatlanta) March 28, 2017

@Braves @SunTrustPark Thank you for listening to fans! This is greatly appreciated — kat (@bgardnerfanclub) March 28, 2017

@Braves @SunTrustPark Gotta make sure people get fleeced at the concessions .. ballpark prices are criminal .. Falcons set the right example at MB Stadium — Egghead ???????? (@CoachEgghead) March 28, 2017

@Braves @SunTrustPark Good. Now bring concession prices inline with what @MBStadium will charge and we'll have a deal.... — Van (@Vanakatherock) March 28, 2017

