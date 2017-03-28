Actress Alyssa Milano drives Georgia District 6 voters to the polls

Former "Charmed" actress Alyssa Milano has offered to drive people to the polls for the Georgia District 6 election.

Milano posted photos of her with voters on Instagram.

Her appearance and involvement in this local election, being a California resident, received mixed reviews from Georgia residents.

Milano's support for Jon Ossoff, a Democrat running in a traditionally red-locked district, comes after a wave of criticism of Hollywood stars using popularity from their fan base to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The race is to fill Tom Price's House seat, which became vacant after Price accepted the Secretary of Health and Human Services role in President Trump's cabinet.

Early voting in this special election started on Monday, March 27, and will run through to election day, which is April 18.

If one candidate does not win at least 50 percent of the votes plus one, there will be a runoff election for the top two candidates on June 20.

