Morehouse, Spelman colleges rank high among Peace Corp volunteers

Two Atlanta area colleges are included in the Peace Corps rankings of the top volunteer-producing Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Morehouse College and Spelman College ranked among the top 5 in the 2017 list.

Spelman had eleven alumni volunteering in the Dominican Republic, Ghana, Mozambique, Namibia, Peru, Rwanda, Togo, Zambia and Guinea which led the college to take the number 2 spot.

Morehouse appeared on the list at number 5 with three alumni serving in Malawi, Mozambique, and Namibia.

“Historically Black Colleges and Universities cultivate a commitment to community-oriented education that inspires their graduates to pursue international service and make an impact abroad with the Peace Corps,” Acting Peace Corps Director Sheila Crowley said. “Each year, a growing number of HBCU alumni join the Peace Corps with important experiences and perspectives that give communities overseas a better understanding of the diversity of the United States.”

The Atlanta area ranks No. 9 among Peace Corps’ top volunteer-producing metropolitan areas with 140 residents currently serving worldwide.

Below is a list of the Peace Corps’ 2017 top volunteer-producing Historically Black Colleges and Universities:

1. Howard University: 18 currently serving volunteers

2. Spelman College: 11 currently serving volunteers

3. Florida A&M University: 7 currently serving volunteers

4. Hampton University: 4 currently serving volunteers

5. Central State University: 3 currently serving volunteers

5. Morehouse College: 3 currently serving volunteers

5. Prairie View A&M University: 3 currently serving volunteers

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.