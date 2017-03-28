Clark Atlanta University receives $1.5M to develop prostate cancer treatment

Clark Atlanta University has received a million dollar grant that will enhance treatment for prostate cancer.

The Department of Defense Prostate Cancer Research Program awarded the college's Center for Cancer Research and Therapeutic Development (CCRTD) $1.5 million.

"This grant is extremely significant for the Cancer Center as it addresses out mission of developing treatments for prostate cancer, which disproportionately affects African-American men," said Dr. Jaideep Chaudhary, professor in the Department of Biological Sciences.

Dr. Chaudhary will be the principal investigator for CAU and will conduct pre-clinical trials of newly designed drugs emanating from this collaborative research project.

CCRTD was established at CAU in 1999. It is one of the leading cancer research centers in the nation focused solely on treating and eliminating prostate cancer in black men.

