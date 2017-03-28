Fiancée of man killed by Smyrna Police sues for wrongful death

The fiancee of a man killed by Smyrna Police is suing the department for wrongful death and the subsequent cover up of the facts leading to his death.

The federal lawsuit names the City of Smyrna, Smyrna Police Officer Kenneth Owens, Cobb District Attorney Victor Reynolds and Kennesaw State University Police as defendants.

According to medical examiners, 23-year-old Nicholas Thomas was shot in the back by the officer on his upper right side.

He died from his gunshot wounds on March 24.

In the initial report, police said Thomas was driving toward officers in a Maserati as they were trying to serve him a warrant for a parole violation.

Police said Smyrna Sgt. Kenneth Owens shot Thomas outside the Goodyear store in metro Atlanta where Thomas worked.

Cajun Snorton, the fiancee, is having a press conference at Smyrna City Hall on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

