Taxpayers demand pay raise for DeKalb County police officers

The pressure is mounting for DeKalb County leaders to give public safety workers a 20-percent pay increase.

“We are currently at a crisis,” Stonecrest resident Fay Cofield told county commissioners at a public meeting Tuesday. “We’re losing police left and right.”

Currently, the starting salary for a police officer in the county is about $38,600 a year. That’s about the middle of the pack when compared to the starting pay at other police departments in metro Atlanta.

“It’s all about priorities,” said retired DeKalb County police officer Jeff Wiggs, who is president of the DeKalb County chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police. “We run through this every year, and it’s always wait, wait and wait. And that’s the reason why we have so many officers leaving the department now, is they’re tired of waiting.”

Newly elected county commissioner Gregory Adams served as a DeKalb County police officer for four years before moving to Emory University’s police force, where he resigned to run for public office.

“I made a promise that I would focus on making sure we give public safety a pay increase,” said Adams.

It hasn’t happened yet, but to the dismay of some taxpayers, six of DeKalb County’s seven commissioners are asking the legislature for a pay raise for themselves.

“You ask for 140 percent raise, and yet you can’t find four votes to give the police a 20 percent raise. Shame on you,” Stone Mountain resident Joe Arrington told commissioners.

Wiggs said the already dwindling department will lose even more officers if county leaders don’t act quickly to significantly increase their pay.

“We have officers that are still going to leave because they’re not going to wait until mid-year because they’ve heard this over and over again.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners agreed to push the vote back yet again. The move was no surprise to critics who vowed to keep up the pressure as long as it takes.

