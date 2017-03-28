2 men charged in Pappadeaux fatal shooting

Anthony and Cynthia Welch were attacked outside Pappadeaux, a seafood restaurant on Windy Hill Rd. in Marietta. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Cobb County Police have confirmed to CBS46 that two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Pappadeaux restaurant in Marietta.

Cynthia and Anthony Welch, both 48, were shot in October after leaving a birthday celebration at the restaurant. Anthony was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.

Dylan Marquis Ledbetter and Demarious Greene have been charged with murder. Both men were already in police custody when Cobb County investigators filed paperwork against them.

