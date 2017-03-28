Georgia lawmakers ready to expand access to medical cannabis

ATLANTA (AP) - Two years after Georgia legalized medical marijuana, lawmakers are opening the popular program to more patients.

The House approved a bill Tuesday that would add six new diagnoses to the list of qualifying conditions for medical cannabis oil, including autism, AIDS, Tourette's syndrome, and Alzheimer's disease.

Additionally, anyone in a hospice program, regardless of diagnosis, will be allowed access to marijuana oil that's low on THC, the chemical responsible for the marijuana high.

The final bill was a compromise. The Senate wanted to lower THC levels in the cannabis oil while the House wanted a greater expansion with more qualifying conditions.

The bill will have to pass the Senate before moving to the governor who has signaled his approval of the limited program expansion.

