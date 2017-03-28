300+ AUC students sleep on street to raise awareness to homelessness

Students from Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University slept outside in cardboard boxes to help raise awareness about the plight of the homeless.

"A Night on Brown Street" began at 8 p.m. on Friday and ended at 5 a.m. Saturday.

Morehouse College administrators worked with LYTEhouse to host the event for the AUC. LYTEhouse raised more the $4,000 to purchase 800 lunches and bags of toiletries.

“Who are we not to care,” Rollins said. “Often times, until you experience what someone else goes through, there is no way you could possibly understand how they feel. Without understanding how they feel, you can’t truly help them. We hope after ‘A Night Out On Brown Street’ students will have more appreciation for the work that needs to be done to help those without shelter.”

The lunches and toiletries were distributed Saturday to homeless men, women, and children in downtown Atlanta and at Hurt Park.

