Former city councilman indicted for sex crimes with minor

A former Roswell City Councilman has been indicted by a DeKalb County Grand Jury for sex crimes involving a teenage girl.

Kent Igleheart, 54, allegedly obtained sexually explicit images and videos in February 2014 of the then 14-year-old victim.

According to investigators, Igleheart met the victim online while allegedly posing as a teenage boy. Authorities say he revealed his true identity, including age, after meeting the victim in person years later. He then allegedly lured her into a relationship.

Igleheart was arrested October 2016 after the relationship was reported to authorities. He resigned from his position shortly after his arrest.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.