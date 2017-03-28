Former Cobb County high school teacher to serve 10 years for sex with student

A former teacher at Mount Paran High School in Cobb County has pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a student.

Christopher Wade Brown, 37, admitted to having a sexual relationship last year with a female student. The victim was 17 years old.

After the victim ended the relationship, authorities said Brown attempted to start a relationship with another minor, which led to similar charges against him for acts committed in Fulton County.

"This case is about a man who used his position of trust and authority to manipulate and exploit for his own selfish sexual desires," ADA Williamson said. This sentence sends a strong message that the citizens of Cobb County will not tolerate teachers who take advantage of students entrusted to their care."

A judge sentenced Brown to 20 years, with 10 years to serve in prison and the balance on probation. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison. As a condition of probation, he will be prohibited from having contact with any minors and must have any future employment approved by probation.

Brown pleaded guilty to charges of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposed in Fulton County for a different case last week. He received a 15 year sentence, with 10 years to serve in confinement in Fulton County.

