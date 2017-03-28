Honor Flight salutes veterans, featured in 'NCIS' episode

When World War II veteran Grady Mullins returned from the Battle of the Bulge, he made a choice to forget about what he'd seen and what he'd done.

“I just refuse to think about it. I don't, I just ain't going to think about it.,” Mullins said. “I make myself think of something else.”

Until several years ago, when he visited the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. for the first time.

“Couldn't help but cry a little bit,” he said. “Pease is something to be appreciated.”

The trip was made possible by Honor Flight Conyers. Twice a year, the nonprofit flies World War II and Korean War vets to the nation's war memorials for free.

“There's so many of them that because of financial reasons, because of health reasons, just couldn't make the trip,” said David Smith of Honor Flight Conyers.

Smith co-founded Honor Flight Conyers six years ago, and with the help of volunteers and donations has escorted 400 Georgia veterans.

So far, the oldest vet to fly was 101.

The national organization boasts hubs in nearly every U.S. state. It recently caught the attention of a writer for the popular CBS crime drama "NCIS," who included the Honor Flight in the March 28 episode.

“One guy was a prisoner of war and his family never knew that,” said Smith. “As more of these guys pass away, there's a lot of these stories that have never been told, never will be.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs said roughly 372 World War II die every day with only 620,000 still living.

Smith said there's an urgency in honoring our veterans.

“That's probably the frosting on the cake right there is when the trip's all over, and you can see that they really appreciated it and they're really grateful,” he said.

The vets are given VIP treatment - police motorcades, personal escorts and receive salutes from onlookers at every stop from the Korean War memorial to Arlington Cemetery.

“There was all these kids lined up down this trail in their green shirts. And the vets went in front of them and they shook their hands,” Smith said.

Last year, 91-year-old James Irvin made the trip escorted by his grandson.

“It was awesome I tell you,” said Irvin. “It keeps things in your mind and you don't forget it when you're reminded of it.”

Smith said it’s typical for the veterans to want to forget about their time in combat because it’s difficult to talk about and brings back horrible memories.

Still, 72 years after the war, some memories are hard to shake, Mullins said.

“One thing I do think about every day, I guess every day three of my high school classmates didn't live to see their 19th birthday,” he said.

Honor Flight Conyers is currently accepting applications from World War II and Korean veterans. The next flight is in September.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.