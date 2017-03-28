Advocates meet to discuss possible statewide tracking system for sexual assault kits

Sexual assault survivor Natasha Alexenko told a crowd of advocates that the backlog of sexual assault kits in Georgia is delaying justice to victims.

"That feeling of knowing that you're helpless against putting someone away and their hurting other people is really hard."

Alexenko's case was in New York but CBS$^ is uncovering more details concerning sexual assault kits here in Georgia.

CBS46 has learned the GBI has tested 485 out of 2300 sexual assault kits turned over by law enforcement agencies last August. Funding from a grant allows the GBI to test just 50 kits per month but spokesperson Nelly Miles said they are now in the process of trying to get more money, which would allow them to test 75 kits per month.

She said of the 485 kits tested, 58 of them had DNA matches for convicted offenders. One kit from Children's Hospital of Atlanta was linked to a child sex trafficker.

"Without that analysis and without that information from that rape kit we would not have anybody," she said. "This is actually a case where we thought the rape kit wasn't done or discarded and found the rape kit and this is just new information that we've received."

Miles could not discuss the case because it is an active investigation but she said the person has been identified. Unfortunately stories like this are all too common.

"I was raped and robbed at gunpoint on August 6th 1993," Alexenko said.

Nine and a half years after that, she found out that her rape kit had not been tested. She went to court to fight the statute of limitations and keep her case open. And in 2008, there was a hit. Her attacker was arrested in Las Vegas when he assaulted a police officer who was ticketing him for jaywalking.

"I found it really empowering to have his identity," she said.

On Tuesday, she met with other advocates and officials to discuss ways Georgia can track sexual assault kits. Michigan State University police outlined several pilots they've done to put a dent in Detroit's backlog, including partnering with UPS and hospitals to set up a tracking system.

In addition to the 2300 older kits turned over to the GBI - the agency is still testing 2400 kits from open investigations. Statewide, we've learned GBI receives between 280 and 300 sexual assault kits each month. The number tested internally each month averages just under 250 for January through March of 2017.

