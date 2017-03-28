Inside Sun Trust Park

The Braves home opener is Friday, April 14. They are finishing up last minute details in and around the new ballpark."The major components of SunTrust Park are complete, we are ready to go. We are putting those last finishing touches," said Braves President of Business Derek Schiller.

Everything inside of the new ballpark is state of the art. Every seat in the house has a great view.

"The way we designed the seating section to get the fans closer. The last seat in the upper deck is about 21 feet closer to home plate than a comparable seat at turner field,” the designer of SunTrust Park Joe Spears said.

The Braves want game days to run as smoothly as possible, so they are encouraging fans to use their MLB.com Ballpark app to get them from their home to their parking spot to avoid any headaches.

