City hall turns over procurement office documents to Grand Jury

Atlanta city officials have turned over all the documents requested by federal investigators in a subpoena from February.

The city handed over documents relating to the embattled procurement office, including proposals and contracts, nearly 3,000 pages of ethics-related materials, and almost a quarter-million pages of emails.

In February, Adam Smith, the city's former chief procurement officer, was escorted out of his office as federal agents seized his city-issued computer and phone as they served a subpoena to city attorney Cathy Hampton.

That same day, Smith was dismissed.

Feds seek contracts, ethics documents

A subpoena obtained by CBS46 asks for any and all city of Atlanta financial disclosure statements, and any related records for Adam Smith, among other documents:

Any and all city of Atlanta ethics policies and, or procedures drafted by and, or approved by Smith.

Any and all records related to, or associated with the ethics training received or given by Smith.

Any finally, the last and most telling demand was for any and all records related to contracts of $1 million or more certifying to the city council the disclosure of personal relationships.

Mayor Kasim Reed told CBS46 that his team continues to cooperate with federal investigators.

"We're going to be entirely supportive of the justice department's investigation. That's exactly what we have done," says Reed. "To date, we have provided more than 2 million documents, and we are working with our federal partners almost every single day."

This is the third demand for documents prosecutors have sent to the city. There has been no word on whether or not federal prosecutors consider Smith a target, witness or both; he has not been charged with a crime.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.