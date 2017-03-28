Lawmakers seek changes on hospital tax credits

Both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly have passed bills changing tax credits for donors to rural hospitals.

Each version will increase existing caps on the amount of credit a donor can claim but propose different totals.

The House proposal also limits how much hospitals can pay consultants to attract donors. The version approved by the Senate would shield donors from having their names disclosed to the public.

Lawmakers say the changes are meant to attract more money to rural hospitals, many of which have seen financial hardship in recent years.

