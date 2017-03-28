Teen among three shot in southeast Atlanta neighborhood - CBS46 News

Teen among three shot in southeast Atlanta neighborhood

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Three people have been shot in southeast Atlanta.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Redford Drive SE, according to a spokesperson with Atlanta police.

The spokesperson says three people, one of them a 15-year-old, were shot.

The suspect remains on the loose, police said.

