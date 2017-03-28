Diesel spills on I-75 after crash involving tractor trailers

An accident involving tractor trailers slowed down traffic on I-75 in Cobb County for the evening rush hour Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the southbound lanes of I-75 at Wade Green Road, causing all southbound lanes to be blocked at one point.

A spokesperson with the Cobb County Fire Department says a diesel tank ruptured on one of the trucks, causing diesel to spill on the interstate.

While the accident caused a traffic nightmare, the spokesperson says there were no injuries.

