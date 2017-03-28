Atlanta residents on edge after car break-ins

Police say a man was shot Thursday night while authorities were serving a warrant in Marietta.More >
Police say a man was shot Thursday night while authorities were serving a warrant in Marietta.More >
A man is dead after being shot while allegedly trying to extort money from a father and son he had kidnapped from their home and driven to an ATM.More >
A man is dead after being shot while allegedly trying to extort money from a father and son he had kidnapped from their home and driven to an ATM.More >
Police say a man who confessed to stealing iPhones didn't get far thanks to GPS tracking on one of the phones.More >
Police say a man who confessed to stealing iPhones didn't get far thanks to GPS tracking on one of the phones.More >
A former Cartersville police officer who was part of a DEA task force has been accused of tipping off alleged drug traffickers.More >
A former Cartersville police officer who was part of a DEA task force has been accused of tipping off alleged drug traffickers.More >
Donald Woods is the suspect in this case. He was seen driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with an Illinois tag K125447.More >
Donald Woods is the suspect in this case. He was seen driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with an Illinois tag K125447.More >
Mayor Kasim Reed says the deal with Philips Arena ensures that the Atlanta Hawks remain in the City of Atlanta for decades to come. But Atlanta taxpayers feel like this money should have been invested in their communities.More >
Mayor Kasim Reed says the deal with Philips Arena ensures that the Atlanta Hawks remain in the City of Atlanta for decades to come. But Atlanta taxpayers feel like this money should have been invested in their communities.More >
Wading through data at Carinsurance.com we discovered the zip codes with the highest premiums for Georgia are right here in metro Atlanta.More >
Wading through data at Carinsurance.com we discovered the zip codes with the highest premiums for Georgia are right here in metro Atlanta.More >
Donald Woods is the suspect in this case. He was seen driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with an Illinois tag K125447.More >
Donald Woods is the suspect in this case. He was seen driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with an Illinois tag K125447.More >
The new interim president of Morehouse College pledges to make transparency a top priority, as he tries to move the campus past a season of turmoil.More >
The new interim president of Morehouse College pledges to make transparency a top priority, as he tries to move the campus past a season of turmoil.More >
A bar designed in the shape of the Hawks Pacman logo and a barbershop are just a couple of things coming to Philips Arena in downtown Atlanta.More >
A bar designed in the shape of the Hawks Pacman logo and a barbershop are just a couple of things coming to Philips Arena in downtown Atlanta.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
The city of Chicago recently placed a 5-foot golden sculpture that spells out “REAL FAKE” in big bubble letters in front of Trump Tower.More >
The city of Chicago recently placed a 5-foot golden sculpture that spells out “REAL FAKE” in big bubble letters in front of Trump Tower.More >
Nearly two years after some claimed they had been railroaded by city leaders in Statham, they say there is finally justice.More >
Nearly two years after some claimed they had been railroaded by city leaders in Statham, they say there is finally justice.More >
Police say a man who confessed to stealing iPhones didn't get far thanks to GPS tracking on one of the phones.More >
Police say a man who confessed to stealing iPhones didn't get far thanks to GPS tracking on one of the phones.More >