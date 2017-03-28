Atlanta residents on edge after car break-ins

Many people in an Atlanta neighborhood are on edge after a string of carjacking and no arrests.

The crime spree is happening in the East Lake neighborhood.

Charles Sicignago is still trying to process the 10 seconds Saturday night that would take away his sense of security for days to come.

"The next thing I know, I heard him hand grab the handle. He pulled the door open and said, 'Get out..Leave the keys in the ignition,'" Sicignago said, describing the night he and his wife were carjacked just a few blocks away from their home while picking up a friend.

The carjacker was pointing a gun at his face.

"Just give them what they want. It's not worth dying for. A 2005 Toyota Corolla is not worth dying for," he said.

Police found the car and returned it to him on Monday, but they wouldn't say where they found it or who the carjackers may be.

The East Lake neighborhood has seen a string of carjacking and robberies recently. On Friday night, a 16-year-old girl was carjacked by a man she says was wearing dark clothing and a bandana over his face.

Sicignago described a similar man.

"When it gets to the point when they're doing it in your driveway, they're not waiting for you to sleep. They're coming right up to you in the middle of the night to do something like that...It's got to stop," a neighbor told CBS46.

We're also told DeKalb County police have responded to carjackings in the area, but they didn't return CBS46's request for more information.

Neighbors say Atlanta police officers have been patrolling the area every night since the carjacking. The Sicignago's, however, are still working to recover emotionally from the terrifying incident.

"The first few nights that we were back in the house were a little jittery, but overall, I think it's getting back to normal."

Atlanta police say that no arrests have been made in any of the cases.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.