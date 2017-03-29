Stockbridge City Manager resigns

The city manager of Stockbridge has resigned to pursue a new opportunity, he said Tuesday.

A statement from the office of City Manager Michael Harris said, at the end of April, he'll leave public service after three years.

“I have been afforded an opportunity which will allow me to get back to my engineering roots, while also utilizing experience gained working in the public sector,” he says. “While I am especially grateful for the group of dedicated and committed professionals that I have had the opportunity to work with during the past three years, I am looking forward to the new challenges in my new career.”

The city is already looking for a replacement and, in announcing Harris' resignation, Mayor Judy Neal said she is looking for everyone to step up and "make sure that we put the BEST face possible on our city."

“I feel certain that each of you share my sense of loss for such a skilled, knowledgeable and well-respected City Manager,” Neal wrote.

