Inmates enlisted mother, sister to run tax fraud ring from inside Georgia prison

Two Georgia inmates who used smuggled cell phones and enlisted relatives on the outside to steal the identities of dozens of victims and collect money by filing fake tax returns have been sentenced.

Enrique Toribio and Marcus Burke have been sentenced to four years in federal prison after he gave more than 60 victims' names and Social Security numbers to tax preparers, who unwittingly prepared fraudulent tax returns over several years.

They were already serving time for aggravated assault and manslaughter. Both tacked on four years for the tax fraud scheme.

“Identity theft is bad enough, but victims shouldn’t have to defend themselves against those who are already serving time for other serious crimes,” said US Attorney John Horn.

Horn said the sentences are an effort to fight crime inside the walls of Georgia's prison. In this case, however, the inmates had help on the outside,

Toribio's mother, Rosa Toribio-Gama, and sister, Lupita Rodriguez-Toribio, also pleaded guilty to defrauding more than 60 victims: stealing their identities to file fraudulent tax returns on their behalf.

They both face three-year probation sentences. His mother will have to be confined at home for 6 months. Both women will have to jointly pay $3,650 in restitution.

“Identity theft schemes wreak havoc in the lives of victims, often causing extensive financial harm and hardship to countless Americans each year. In addition, the use of fraudulent identity documents can also pose a significant national security risk,” said Nick S. Annan, special agent in charge of ICE Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta. “We owe it to the victims of these schemes to pursue cases aggressively; as such, HSI actively partners with governments across the world to dismantle these transnational criminal organizations, bring perpetrators to justice and recoup victims’ losses wherever possible.”

Horn added there was nothing the victims could have done to prevent the identity theft.

"We're always recommending to members of the public that they're especially careful with their personal information," he said.

