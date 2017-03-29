Group to file criminal complaint against Cobb student who posted social media threat

A group in Cobb County said they'll file a complaint against a North Cobb High School student who threatened to "exterminate all n***ers" in a social media post.

The group included "concerned parents and community members" and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, who met with Cobb Police Detectives on Wednesday morning to initiate the complaint and investigation.

"We want to report a crime," Dr. H. Benjamin Williams with the SCLC told CBS46 in an exclusive interview. "A crime that is of national significance. We have seen, we believe, a crime of a terroristic threat being committed."

"I would like to see charges pressed," parent Eddie Harris told CBS46. "The mood is a divisive setting in North Cobb right now."

Earlier in March, the student allegedly posted he wished he could've "personally assassinated President Abraham Lincoln for freeing African-Americans from slavery." The message was posted on Snapchat, leaving students at the school on edge. In the post, the student also allegedly declared his hatred for African-American people and talked about genocide.

Cobb County school officials condemned the post as "profane" and "bigoted" announcing they'd opened their own investigation.

A spokesperson said, "The administration met with the student leadership team before school to discuss any issues and answer questions/concerns. Those students will talk with their classmates."

The school system didn't detail what, if any, disciplinary action the student faced, citing privacy laws, which sparked controversy among parents, one of whom told CBS46 they felt they were being kept in the dark.

In the wake of the postings, the school increased security around the school for several days, they said as a precaution.

