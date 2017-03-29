Garbage truck fire jams up I-85 southbound traffic

A contractor's garbage truck burned in a fire along the interstate early Wednesday morning, leading to extended traffic issues on I-85 Southbound near Druid Hills.

The backup started around 5 a.m. when all lanes were blocked as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. The driver wasn't seriously injured.

Eric Jackson with DeKalb County Fire Department said the fire appears to have started in the rear of the vehicle and traveled up through the back

Smoke billowed from the truck across the highway Wednesday morning as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

