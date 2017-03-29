Overturned tractor trailer blocks all lanes of I-85 North

In a busy traffic morning for the metro Atlanta area, an overturned tractor trailer blocked all lanes of I-85 Northbound and leaked onto the roadway.

It wasn't immediately clear what the substance leaking from the vehicle, which overturned near I-85 Northbound and Cleveland Avenue was. Police said there was only one complaint from a person with minor injuries.

Chopper46 showed two rigs backed up in front of the tractor-trailer in an effort to right it. Meanwhile, traffic flowed on the shoulder, as the overturned vehicle went across all lanes of traffic.

CBS46 is working to confirm what happened and whether anyone was injured in the incident Wednesday morning. Stay with us and we'll update you here.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.