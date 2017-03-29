Teen questioned, released after phone threat led to lock downs of 2 schools

Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said a phoned-in threat that led to lock downs at two schools was a "complete hoax" and the teen who made the call could face charges.

Mangus said Jackson County authorities questioned and released the teen after the call they said he made led them to place Jackson County High School and East Jackson High School on lock down.

Police and other emergency agencies responded as officials took the threat seriously initially, evacuating around a thousand students from Jackson County Comprehensive High School and East Jackson High School. GBI also assisted in the investigation as a response to a 911 call.

Nelly Miles with GBI said around 9 a.m. Wednesday that the situation was contained. School officials dismissed the incident as a "prank."

Though the threat was of an active shooter, Karen Bridgeman with Jackson County School System said no shooter has been found, no shots have been fired.

Bridgeman said law enforcement from county and city jurisdictions responded to both schools.

At East Jackson High School, students were back in class after 8 a.m. Bridgeman told us. At Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Jefferson Police continued their search of the building to follow protocol.

"This appears to be a prank phone call," she told CBS46.

GBI said they would provide updates as necessary. CBS46 is monitoring the situation and will update you as details become available.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.