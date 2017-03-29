Family of father killed in front of daughter gets justice

Two men accused of killing a father in front of his daughter were convicted by a jury trial.

Jamal Chandler, 30, and Andreas Perkins, 20, were found guilty of murder, felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children. They were sentenced to life plus 60 years to serve in prison.

According to investigators, Chandler and Perkins entered the home of Randy Menefee January 2014 with guns and a mask covering their faces. Menefee was robbed and fatally shot (chest and left arm) in front of his 11-year-old daughter. The defendants ran away from the scene with $136.00.

A witness helped identify Chandler and Perkins as the men who entered the home.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.