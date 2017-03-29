Teen dies, friend arrested following 'accidental shooting'

The Duluth Police Department is investigating after a teen was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The incident occurred on Hailston Drive.

Police have identified the victim as 19-year-old Sean Anthony Lopes. He was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center-Lawrenceville where he later died.

During the initial investigation, witnesses told police the shooting was accidental; however, an arrest has been made in the case. Joseph Seung Min Park is being charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. He is also facing two additional weapon charges including being a convicted felon having a firearm.

According to investigators, the two were inside the home horse-playing when the gun fired. Park too the clip out of the gun and pointed it at the victim. He then fired the gun.

