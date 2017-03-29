Wanted Clayton County man barricades himself in home - CBS46 News

Wanted Clayton County man barricades himself in home

By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Clayton County Sheriff warns drivers to avoid the area of Pine Needle Road and Pine Needle Lane due to a police standoff where a wanted suspect is barricaded in a house.

