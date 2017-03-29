Cold case on veteran’s disappearance reopened by Nancy Grace

Nancy Grace of Crimeonline.com told CBS46’s Daniel Wilkerson in an exclusive interview that she has taken on the case of a 26-year-old Iraq veteran who went missing in 2014.

Chase Massner went missing out of Cobb County, but he lived in Cherokee County where the case was initially reported. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department turned the case over to the Cobb County Police Department (CCPD).

The CCPD said it will soon classify Chase’s case as cold and it will be turned over to the district attorney’s cold case unit, which is comprised of investigators with decades of experience.

Family and acquaintances

The young father went missing March 27, 2014. This week marks three years since he vanished.

Chase’s wife and two children have since moved out of Georgia. Amanda Massner, his wife, said she and her two young daughters have endured intense scrutiny and have been the victims of unfounded allegations since 2014.

Massner said she wants answers, but declined an invitation to be interviewed, saying it would “bring more danger and harm” to her family.

Conflicting stories

Brad Clement, a friend who was in contact with him around the time he vanished, said he picked him up from a Quick Trip where he worked. Clement said Chase had called him saying he had been fighting with his wife and needed someone to speak with.

Clement said the two went back to Clement's home where they spent the night talking. He said at some point Chase feel asleep in an upstairs bedroom while Clement worked on his computer.

Clement said during the daytime of the March 28, he left his home twice—once to take a computer to a friend, the second time to shop at a hardware story and a nearby grocery store.

He said he took Chase’s phone with him to ensure that Chase would stay at his house until he returned. When Clement arrived after completing his errands, he gave him his phone and recommended he call his wife to invite her and his daughters for a barbecue.

Clement said he left to start the grill, which resulted in him accidentally catching his backyard on fire. When he went to tell Chase about the yard fire, he was gone and has not been seen since.

Clement said the roofers doing maintenance on the house—who were at the location earlier that morning—told him they saw Chase leave.

CBS46 spoke with the owner of the roofing company who said, however, at no point did he or any of his workers ever see him leave the house.

In fact, the roofing company owner said they never saw Chase at Clement’s home.

In an exclusive interview, CBS46’s Daniel Wilkerson asked Clement about the conflicting accounts. Clement said he “assumed” the roofer had to have seen Chase leave, regarding the past statements he made when being questioned by police.

Early in the investigation, police asked Clement if he would take a polygraph, which he declined, saying his emotions were high and feared it would yield inaccurate results.

Moving forward

The Cobb County Police Department has never named Clement as a suspect or a person of interest. (The CCPD declined to comment on the case.)

Clement said he has faced numerous allegations on social media from people critical of his account of what happened. He said the allegations have had a negative impact on his life, and that he wants to speak with CBS46 to clear his name and prove his innocence.

In an exclusive interview, Nancy Grace with crimeonline.com, a crime website and podcast, said she is taking on the case of Chase Massner after being moved by his mother’s desperate search to find answers.

CBS46’s Daniel Wilkerson will also speak with Grace on Friday, March 31, on CBS46 Morning News.

