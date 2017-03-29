Police report: Man found with butcher knife, machete at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport

A man was taken into custody for criminal trespass after an officer found him pushing a shopping cart through the atrium of Hartsfield-Jackson's Airport.

Police have identified the man as Kenneth Royal.

The officer found five scissors tied to a shoelace around Royal's waist, as well as a 10 inch butcher knife in his jacket. While searching his belongings, a large machete was also found.

Royal was transported to the Clayton County Jail.

