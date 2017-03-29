Jewel thief Doris Payne released from jail after pleading guilty to shoplifting

Notorious international jewel thief Doris Payne pleaded guilty to a felony count of theft by shoplifting in a DeKalb County court Wednesday.

Payne was sentenced to 30 days in custody, which was reduced to time served. She was also sentenced to three years probation and 120 hours of house arrest.

Payne was released from the DeKalb County Jail Wednesday night at 10:06 p.m.

Payne, 86, pleaded guilty to felony shoplifting in connection to an incident that occurred at Saks Fifth Avenue in Phipps Plaza in October 2015. Payne was accused of stealing a $2,000 necklace.

Payne was arrested at her home March 13 for failure to appear for an arraignment seven days prior. Her lawyer told the judge she had some health problems but the judge still issued a warrant for her arrest.

Payne has been banned from any Von Mahr store anywhere and she will no longer be allowed in any DeKalb County mall.

