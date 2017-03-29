Physician, owner of Atlanta Pain Clinic sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers

Former primary physician and owner of Piracha Wellness Clinic in Atlanta has been sentenced by a judge to several years in prison.

Nisar A. Piracha, 63, received seven years and three months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute oxycodone, methadone, and alprazolam.

“The defendant ignored the basic standards of his profession and preyed upon individuals addicted to prescription drugs in return for a steady cash flow,” said U. S. Attorney John Horn. “With every illegal prescription, the defendant not only abused the trust that society places in physicians, but also fed the cycle of prescription drug abuse and addiction that is devastating our communities.”

Drug Enforcement Administration agents began investigating suspicious activity at the clinic and made numerous undercover visits to the clinic posing as patients over a five-month period in 2012.

According to investigators, Piracha conducted brief physical examinations in the initial visit before prescribing high doses of oxycodone, methadone, and alprazolam. They also say in follow-up visits Piracha conducted no physical or medical examinations and continued to prescribe massive doses of painkillers, including additional prescriptions of medications at the patients’ request without a legitimate medical purpose.

In addition to sentencing, Piracha agreed to the forfeiture of over $425,000 in proceeds from his pill mill operation.

