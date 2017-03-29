Student arrested after making bomb threat at North Hall Middle School

Officials tell CBS46 a student has been arrested after making a bomb threat that caused the evacuation at North Hall Middle School in Hall County.

School officials released the following statement in regards to the incident:

The Hall County School District takes reports of potential harm directed toward our students very seriously and those responsible for creating disruptions to our schools will be held accountable for their actions.

Students were evacuated to the stadium as law enforcement and K-9 units continued to sweep the school.

A $1,000 reward was offered for information that leads to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for making the call.

Hall County School officials say students will be dismissed this afternoon from their safe area at the adjacent North Hall High School campus. Buses and parents who pick up in the afternoons have been notified of this change in dismissal for today.

