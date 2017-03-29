Sandy Springs prepares for Suntrust Park traffic

People who live and work in Sandy Springs are preparing for the baseball fans that will flood their area when SunTrust Park opens.

"Avoid that area as much as possible even if I have to take a little longer going around it because I just dread the thought of it," said Thea Stottele who works nearby.

The City of Sandy Springs is getting ready too. Deputy Police Chief Keith Zgonc said they will keep traffic flowing through their city. Using their Traffic Control Center they can control timing on traffic signals and there will be officers at key intersections.

"A big part of what the officer assigned out here will be asked to do is make sure people don't block the intersection so we can keep cross traffic moving," Zgonc said.

They also hope to keep people from cutting through neighborhoods.

"One of the purpose in us working with Public Works and Traffic Management is to keep traffic flowing on the major thorough fares to cut down on the neighborhood cut through traffic," Zgonc said. "So we are trying to mitigate that as much as possible."

Sandy Springs is also doing a traffic count on three different occasions between now and the end of the school calendar. This will give staff an overall comparison of braves traffic impact along key routes. The city says this will be a learning curve and they'll have to wait and see what actually happens.

Something people are doing as well.

"I'm on the fence I mean I am anxious to see what happens because I don't want it to get any worse than it already is," Syreeta Perryman said who works nearby.

Sandy Springs hired an outside contractor to do the traffic count. To get an accurate count as possible they are not saying when or where the counts will be done.

