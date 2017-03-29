House rejects Senate's domestic terrorism bill

The Georgia House has rejected an expansion of the state's definition of domestic terrorism.

The House tried for a vote twice Tuesday, and both times they failed to meet the threshold of 91 votes required for passage. Both Democrats and Republicans voted against the measure.

Opponents worried that the bill's definitions were too broad and took away judges' discretion in sentencing. Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, carried the bill in the Senate and said existing state law wasn't sufficient.

The failure was a hit to the Senate, which had made the bill one of their top priorities.

The bill said attacks against critical infrastructure, including religious and educational institutions, would qualify as domestic terrorism. Previously, attacks in Georgia were only considered domestic terrorism if 10 or more people were killed.

