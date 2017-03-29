House rejects Senate's domestic terrorism bill

At 86-years-of-age, Clara Courville’s happiness has blossomed like the garden she cares for. It all began with the planting of a seed -- a seed in the ground and a seed in the heart of a girl with a brown sash and a green thumb.More >
CBS46 legal analyst Vincent Hill, a former police officer himself, is taking a closer look at the video showing an officer allegedly using excessive force against a man, leading to him being placed on administrative leave.More >
An officer caught on video punching a man in the face during an arrest will receive a 20-day suspension.More >
Auto club AAA predicts more Americans will travel over the July 4th holiday period than ever before.More >
Mayor Kasim Reed says the deal with Philips Arena ensures that the Atlanta Hawks remain in the City of Atlanta for decades to come. But Atlanta taxpayers feel like this money should have been invested in their communities.More >
Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found in a creek near a DeKalb County high school.More >
President Donald Trump, who has squandered five months of united government, has single-handedly made the entire legislative process more difficult for Republicans.More >
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month and a Cherokee County couple's story shows just how awful this disease can hit any family at any time.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
A Florida woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said she gave birth to a child fathered by an 11-year-old.More >
Hawaii has filed a court challenge to the Trump administration's limitations on the family relationships people from six mostly Muslim countries need to claim to avoid a travel ban.More >
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is delaying a vote on a Senate health care bill while GOP leadership works toward getting enough votes.More >
The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law.More >
CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears was the only TV reporter present as the candidates outlined their ideas.More >
Democrats are 0-4 trying to take U.S. House seats vacated by President Donald Trump's cabinet picks. Now party officials, strategists and candidates are trying to figure out why and how the party can turn it around for the 2018 midterm elections.More >
ACT for America is holding "March Against Sharia" events in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10.More >
A 12-year-old girl from Utah is now at the center of a nationwide religious debate after a recorded video of her coming out as gay to her congregation went viral.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Belgian media are reporting that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station, prompting the evacuation of a main square.More >
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp has informed CBS46 that DeKalb has obtained a judicial order to extend voting hours until 7:30 p.m., Tuesday evening at the Livsey Elementary and Embry Hills polling locations in Tucker.More >
