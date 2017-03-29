Police: Man surrenders after barricading himself in home

Police say a man finally surrendered after barricading himself inside a home in Morrow.

The incident occurred Wednesday on Woodstone Terrace and Jonesboro Road.

Police say they had to call a SWAT unit after the wanted man barricaded himself in the home.

Morrow Police Chief James Callaway later confirmed to CBS46 that the man surrendered.

