Police: Man surrenders after barricading himself in home

By WGCL Digital Team
MORROW, GA (CBS46) -

Police say a man finally surrendered after barricading himself inside a home in Morrow.

The incident occurred Wednesday on Woodstone Terrace and Jonesboro Road.

Police say they had to call a SWAT unit after the wanted man barricaded himself in the home.

Morrow Police Chief James Callaway later confirmed to CBS46 that the man surrendered. 

