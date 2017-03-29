Billboards ask: "Where is Senator David Perdue?"

If you're driving around Sandy Springs or downtown Atlanta, you may see a smiling Senator David Perdue looking down at you. He's on new billboards that just popped up on Monday asking, "Have you seen him?"

Since the November election, many voters have demanded to meet with Senator Perdue, with some even requesting he hold a town hall to address their concerns.

"We've gone to his office, we've met with his staff, we've had rallies outside his office," said Gerald Griggs.

Now some voters are trying to get his attention with advertising.

CBS46 tracked down the two groups responsible for the billboards, including The Georgia Alliance for Social Justice and 159 Georgia Together. They describe themselves as progressive grassroots organizations. They want the senator to know they're serious about meeting with him.

"It's time to face the public," said Ted Blumoff of 159 Georgia Together. "That's the basic message. There are a lot of people who don't like what you're doing and you have to explain it."

The groups paid for five billboards in Georgia. In addition to Sandy Springs and Atlanta, there is one in Savannah, Brunswick and in Sea Island.

These groups hope Perdue gets the message.

"We're definitely demanding a town hall in Atlanta," said Griggs, of the Alliance for Social Justice. "If he picks the time, he picks the place, we'll make sure the voters get there."

CBS46 News called and emailed the senator's Washington office for a response. We were told by his staffers that he had no comment.

Maynard Eaton is a journalism professor at Clark Atlanta University and a former reporter. He claims Perdue is reluctant to meet with voters and the media because he wants to control his message.

"Politicians are wary of what reporters have to ask, are reluctant to share insights and don't want tough questions asked. You want to ask tough questions. The people, the constituents, the viewers want to know answers to things."

All five billboards cost more than $10,000 and will stay up until the end of April.

Those funding the billboards say they're not targeting Senator Johnny Isakson because they say he has been more available, offering to take phone calls and meet with voters.

