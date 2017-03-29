Accident, car fire blocks lanes on I-985 in Hall County - CBS46 News

Accident, car fire blocks lanes on I-985 in Hall County

By WGCL Digital Team
HALL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

An accident and car fire has blocked lanes on I-985 in Hall County. 

All northbound lanes are blocked on the interstate at Mile Post 18, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Officials have not provided specific information on the accident.

