Police search for fugitive, biological daughter in Pickens County

UPDATE:

Police have arrested Nicholas Bishop, and is currently in custody.

---

Police say they're looking for a fugitive they believe is armed and dangerous who may be traveling his 16 year-old biological daughter in Pickens County.

Deputies are searching for Nicholas and Kyrsten Bishop in the area of Priest Circle and Talking Rock, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Kyrsten is Nicholas' biological daughter but he doesn't have any custodial rights. Kyrsten ran away in February and is believed to be staying with Nicholas.

Police say Bishop is suspected in multiple burglaries and allegedly stole a vehicle and pointed a gun in the face of a homeowner after breaking into the residence.

Police say they believe Bishop is armed with a handgun.

He was last known to be on foot after abandoning the stolen vehicle, according to authorities.

If you see him, you're asked to call 911.

