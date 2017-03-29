Georgia will use chief turnaround officer to help improve failing schools

Gov. Nathan Deal's signature is the only thing needed to make big changes in your local schools.

We've told you about Georgia's school turnaround bill that gives chronically failing schools three years to boost grades.

The state education department will use a so-called chief turnaround officer to help those schools. That officer also has the authority to fire employees and run those schools instead of your elected school board members.

I asked parents whether the turnaround bill is the right solution for their children.

"I am very fortunate that my children are in a very good school, however, I don't want to forget about the children that are not," says parent Donna Mack.

For Mack, the question then becomes how you fix failing schools. She agrees with Georgia lawmakers that the answer lies in the new turnaround bill.

"We need someone else to step in and facilitate so you become the school you need to be," says Mack.

Under the bill, the new chief turnaround officer would be hired to work with local school leaders to improve schools identified as low-performing. It also gives schools three years to improve, instead of two, which Deal's amendment called for.

The increased level of local control is what made the bill so popular with Democrats and school leaders. The bill addresses some external factors that affect student performance.

If there's no improvement after three years, state education officials can then take action by firing staff, turning the school into a charter, or allow parents to enroll their children elsewhere.

For parents like Mack, it's a solution she hopes will work out for everybody.

Under the new bill, the number of low-performing schools in Georgia would be reduced from the current 153 to 80.

