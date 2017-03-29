Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof being evaluated, could delay opening

A CBS46 investigation found that the opening of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta could be delayed while construction issues associated with the retractable roof are being evaluated.

“I am kind of shocked. I thought it would be fully equipped and ready for everybody to come in and enjoy themselves and have fun,” Falcons fan Jeff Grice said.

“It’s a little unnerving, but hey big projects, big problems, they’ll be fixed,” Falcons fan Brian Mancuso said.

Right now, Atlanta United is scheduled for a home soccer match on July 30, the first ever sporting event in the stadium. The Falcons kick off their preseason in August, but will the $1 billion facility be ready?

“It does shock me considering how much money has been spent, how much time and effort has been spent [on] the new stadium,” Mancuso said.

CBS46 contacted the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, owner of the new stadium, and they sent the following statement.

“The Georgia World Congress Center Authority has recently been made aware that construction sequencing related to Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s retractable roof is currently being evaluated. With any project of this size, scope and complexity, resequencing of work and schedule adjustments during construction are expected. Many areas of Mercedes-Benz Stadium are complete or are nearing completion. We anticipate having an update on the project schedule in the next 7-10 days.”

It’s possible the stadium could open before the retractable roof is fully functioning.

“I’m excited to see the Falcons in that stadium, but if it’s an outside stadium, it’s an outside stadium,” Mancuso said.

An update on construction is expected in a week, leaving sports fans on the edge of their seats.

CBS46 also contacted the owner of Atlanta United and Atlanta Falcons and a spokesperson for Arthur Blank’s company, AMB, said construction issues could delay the open, but as of right now, no event dates have been changed, and the first event is still set for July 30.

